Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Richard Carrion Sells 25,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) Director Richard Carrion sold 25,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,907,770. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Popular Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. 146,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,036. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 112.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

