Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Buy Rating

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.75.

Kohl’s stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. 21,686,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,723,786. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Kohl’s by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

