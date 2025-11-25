Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 110.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.62.

Amgen Trading Up 1.8%

AMGN opened at $340.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.02. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.