Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $302.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

