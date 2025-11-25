ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Hits $17.35 on Major Exchanges

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for about $17.35 or 0.00019888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $172.16 million and $320.62 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,922,744 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 token issued by Vici Network that enables secure authentication, authorization, and access management across Web3 applications. It powers products such as the ViciWallet MPC wallet, curated crypto bundle swaps, ViciSwap, Discord access control, and Zoom monetization. It also supports enterprise applications through the Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which embeds security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation and a plug-in architecture for rapid feature deployment. The token is live on multiple blockchains and provides both consumer usability and enterprise compliance.”

