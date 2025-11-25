Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.43 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,318,878 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

