Suku Market Capitalization Achieves $7.37 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Suku has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $265.80 thousand worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,545,293 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

