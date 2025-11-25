Axie Infinity Trading Down 13.3% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $187.39 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,204,304 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 167,192,354.38841492 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.13707 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 560 active market(s) with $20,271,901.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

