Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,436,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 909,501 shares.The stock last traded at $29.4250 and had previously closed at $30.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $300,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,064.64. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 40,472 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $1,091,934.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,246 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,357.08. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,367 shares of company stock worth $5,110,464. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.