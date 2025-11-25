ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.6090. Approximately 1,701,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,385,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 8.0%

The firm has a market cap of $628.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a negative net margin of 1,259.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Michael Gorley sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,260. This represents a 44.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 74,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $649,186.08. Following the sale, the director owned 710,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,614.80. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 473,699 shares of company stock worth $4,225,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

