ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 8,606 shares.The stock last traded at $533.07 and had previously closed at $549.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild Redb lowered ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASM International

ASM International Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $611.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.17.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 24.50%.The company had revenue of $932.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.