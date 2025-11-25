Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 10,127 shares.The stock last traded at $1.4350 and had previously closed at $1.5480.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group Stock Down 7.3%

About Akso Health Group

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.