Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 152,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 64,423 shares.The stock last traded at $57.19 and had previously closed at $56.59.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Techtronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.7762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 231.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.74.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

