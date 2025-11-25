Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.13. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 323 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAPSY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Japan Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JAPSY

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.