Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $50.9490. 22,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 305,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Build-A-Bear Workshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 10.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,340.75. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,665.50. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,387 shares of company stock worth $4,417,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 453.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 214.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

