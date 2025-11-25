Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 389,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,305,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $3.90 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The firm has a market cap of $608.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -9.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 192.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 15.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 375,643 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

