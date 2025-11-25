Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 7.8% – Still a Buy?

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,634,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,913,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hesai Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Hesai Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 2,217.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 107,432 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 22,312.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 97,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,972,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

