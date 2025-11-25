Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $205,495,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $417.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.49. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

