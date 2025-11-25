XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 136,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

LLY stock opened at $1,067.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,075.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $862.28 and a 200 day moving average of $790.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

