SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $362,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98,430 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.3%

VZ stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

