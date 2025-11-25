Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,883 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.90, a PEG ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.