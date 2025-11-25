RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $790.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $786.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.09. The company has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

