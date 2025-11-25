Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Insider Will Whitehorn Purchases 11,000 Shares

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn purchased 11,000 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £8,580.

LON:SSIT traded down GBX 2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,772. Seraphim Space Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 44.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 90.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.13. The firm has a market cap of £180.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.40.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported GBX (0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 473.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%.

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

