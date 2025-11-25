Sajal Srivastava Buys 50,000 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $315,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,018,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,246.38. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Sajal Srivastava acquired 39,760 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $250,488.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $270,033.72.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sajal Srivastava bought 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $362,880.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 60,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

