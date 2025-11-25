Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Sells $188,616.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Watkins sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $188,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,218.96. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 2.8%

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. 57,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,432. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $418,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

