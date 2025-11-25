Evan Cranston Buys 191,244 Shares of Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Get Free Report) insider Evan Cranston purchased 191,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$24,670.48.

Evan Cranston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Firebird Metals alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Evan Cranston purchased 170,949 shares of Firebird Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,368.63.

Firebird Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,819.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Firebird Metals Company Profile

Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. The company’s flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firebird Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firebird Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.