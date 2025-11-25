Evan Cranston Buys 191,244 Shares of Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Get Free Report) insider Evan Cranston purchased 191,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$24,670.48.
Evan Cranston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Evan Cranston purchased 170,949 shares of Firebird Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,368.63.
Firebird Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,819.15 and a beta of 0.64.
Firebird Metals Company Profile
Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. The company’s flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Firebird Metals
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Reasons Baidu Could Be the Dark Horse of Global AI
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Betting on the Backbone: 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Are These 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks the Next Big Growth Stories?
Receive News & Ratings for Firebird Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firebird Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.