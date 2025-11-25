AF Legal Group (ASX:AFL) Insider Peter Johns Buys 374,183 Shares

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johns bought 374,183 shares of AF Legal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 per share, with a total value of A$56,127.45.

AF Legal Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79.

About AF Legal Group

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It provides advice to clients related to divorce, separation, property, and children’s matters, as well as ancillary services, such as litigation. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

