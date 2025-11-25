AF Legal Group (ASX:AFL) Insider Peter Johns Buys 374,183 Shares

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johns bought 374,183 shares of AF Legal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 per share, with a total value of A$56,127.45.
AF Legal Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79.
About AF Legal Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AF Legal Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Reasons Baidu Could Be the Dark Horse of Global AI
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Betting on the Backbone: 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Are These 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks the Next Big Growth Stories?
Receive News & Ratings for AF Legal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Legal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.