Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/4/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

