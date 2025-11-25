BlueBet (ASX:BBT) Insider Matthew Tripp Purchases 488,950 Shares

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Tripp acquired 488,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$112,458.50.
Matthew Tripp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 7th, Matthew Tripp bought 500,836 shares of BlueBet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$120,200.64.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Matthew Tripp acquired 852,842 shares of BlueBet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$204,682.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.
BlueBet Holdings Ltd provides sports and racing betting products and services to online and telephone clients through online wagering platform and mobile applications. BlueBet Holdings Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
