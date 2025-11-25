Wormhole Price Reaches $0.0461 (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Wormhole has a market cap of $118.79 million and $29.72 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,973,353,711 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.04686003 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $32,501,463.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

