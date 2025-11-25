Drift Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.28 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Drift has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $23.29 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drift has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Drift token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,977.28 or 0.99700334 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,600,844 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,600,844.330068 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.22845844 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $17,166,215.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

