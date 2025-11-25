Ultra Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $278.25 thousand worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,238.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.51 or 0.00598938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00023809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00011316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.01036621 USD and is down -10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $184,665.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

