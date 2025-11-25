Acala Token Price Tops $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00010477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

