Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

SUI stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.76. 72,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $137.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,579,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

