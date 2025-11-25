The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.27. 219,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,323. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $138.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $5,336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.