COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:CDP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 268,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $33.49.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $150,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter worth about $353,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 211,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.