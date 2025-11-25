Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Darden Restaurants stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.53. 167,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $159.67 and a one year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,074,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $11,543,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

