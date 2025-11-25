Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. RTX comprises 3.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RTX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 320,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $230.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

