FreeGulliver LLC Sells 420 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

FreeGulliver LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.74. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

