Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of V opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.74. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $598.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.