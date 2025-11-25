Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,060 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 219.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $6,290,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 28.7% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $560.05 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.34. The company has a market capitalization of $262.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.