Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Put Options (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,225 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 4,389 put options.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCO traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 2,004,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,705. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $480,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

