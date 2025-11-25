Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK)

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 4,413 call options.

Kodiak AI Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ KDK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 253,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,135. Kodiak AI has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of -0.19.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rokos Capital Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at about $6,290,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,924,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Saturday, October 11th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

