The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Holdings Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

