Head to Head Comparison: MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB) vs. Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA)

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) and MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and MainStreet Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $56.65 million 3.53 $20.95 million $2.86 10.67 MainStreet Bank $72.10 million 2.04 -$9.98 million ($0.90) -21.25

Profitability

Chain Bridge Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MainStreet Bank. MainStreet Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chain Bridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and MainStreet Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp 32.83% 12.10% 1.22% MainStreet Bank -3.32% 6.05% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chain Bridge Bancorp and MainStreet Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 1 2 0 1 2.25 MainStreet Bank 2 0 0 0 1.00

Chain Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than MainStreet Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of MainStreet Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of MainStreet Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chain Bridge Bancorp beats MainStreet Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About MainStreet Bank

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.