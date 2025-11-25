Bitcoin Private Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910.56 thousand and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.83 or 0.00574086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

