XSGD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $156.39 thousand worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,314,760 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

