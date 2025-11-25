Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $1,067.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,075.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.04.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

