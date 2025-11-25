SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

