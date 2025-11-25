RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $489.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

